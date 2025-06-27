DRILL, BABY DRILL! Trump Touts Cheapest Summer Gas Prices Since 2021.

President Donald Trump’s White House proudly announced Friday that America has the lowest summer gas prices in four years, since the first summer after Joe Biden took office.

In a White House press release, the Trump administration noted that even leftist mainstream media has acknowledged the positive trend in gas prices. The Trump administration has prioritized oil and gas drilling to boost our energy independence since January, and it is already paying off.

The press release announced, “Americans are seeing the cheapest summertime gas prices since 2021 — more than 20 cents lower than one year ago — as President Donald J. Trump delivers on his promises of lower prices, stable inflation, and higher wages.”