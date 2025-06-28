WE NEED A COMPLETE AND TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF THE WASHINGTON POST UNTIL WE CAN FIND JUST WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON THERE: Washington Post journalist busted by DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro for allegedly possessing child porn.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist was arrested and charged after authorities allegedly discovered child porn on his work computer, DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced Friday.

Thomas Pham LeGro, a 48-year-old video editor at the news outlet, was taken into custody on Thursday after FBI agents raided his Washington, DC, home and discovered a folder on his work laptop which contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material, according to Pirro’s office.

FBI agents also discovered “fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found,” during the execution of the search warrant.

Legro made his first appearance in District Court of Washington, DC, on Friday and has a detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.