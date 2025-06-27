HEGSETH UNVEILS NEW NAME OF USNS HARVEY MILK:

The US Navy has officially changed the name of its ship honoring slain gay-rights icon Harvey Milk to the USNS Oscar V. Peterson in commemoration of the WWII Medal of Honor recipient.

“We are taking the politics out of ship naming. We’re not renaming the ship to anything political,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a video address. “This is not about political activists, unlike the previous administration.

“Instead, we’re renaming the ship after a United States Navy Congressional Medal of Honor recipient — as it should be,” he said. “People want to be proud of the ship they’re sailing in, and so we’re renaming it after a Navy chief.”

The USNS Oscar V. Peterson is a replenishment oiler that provides support to carrier strike groups at sea.