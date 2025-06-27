NIFTY: U.S.’s New Viper Drone-Missile from Mach Industries Combines the Range of HIMARS with the Punch of a Hellfire. “Developed by the California-based firm Mach Industries, the Viper is described as a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) cruise missile that blurs the line between drone and loitering munition. With a maximum range of 290 kilometers, a 10-kilogram warhead, and an airframe built for high subsonic flight, the system is tailored for use with HIMARS or similar mobile platforms but without the logistical burden or strategic risks of larger, more expensive missile systems. Its navigation is based on artificial intelligence and multi-frequency RF guidance, allowing the Viper to operate even in GPS-denied zones. At under $100,000 per unit, it stands out as a scalable, attritable precision weapon that can be mass-produced for tactical-level missions.”

Very nice, but it’s in the sub-$1,000 drone space where we’re behind.