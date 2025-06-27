A TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE TOO FAR: One Year Since Biden’s Disastrous Debate.

“Even I was shocked” by Biden’s onstage performance that day, Representative Tim Burchett (R., Tenn.) told National Review on Thursday.

One year later, Biden has not receded from the spotlight as much as congressional Democrats had hoped. A new book released last month, Original Sin, revealed new details about the lengths to which Biden’s inner circle went to conceal his decline from the public (without adequately addressing the role the media played in the cover-up). And the administration’s recent release of special counsel Robert Hur’s hours-long interviews with Biden over his mishandling of classified documents has lent credence to Republicans’ years-long claims that Biden was cognitively unfit for office, let alone a second term. What’s more, House Oversight Chairman James Comer has pledged to continue investigating the 46th president’s use of the autopen while in office.

Meantime, Democrats are struggling to turn the page. Like every other Republican in Washington, Burchett now relishes Democrats’ inability to get their act together, politically, now five months into Donald Trump’s second term.

“They are a rudderless ship,” he says. “They can’t get out of their own way.”

Until now, when a new generation of sane, rational centrists emerge to guide them out of the far left wilderness!