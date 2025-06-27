CHANGE: SCOTUS Quashes Federal District Courts’ Nationwide Injunctions, 6-3.

Federal courts can still rule against an exercise of executive policy if they find it to be unlawful. They can issue temporary injunctions ahead of such trials if the judge believes that the plaintiffs have a good chance of prevailing and will suffer irreparable harm in the interregnum, just as they did before. However, this ruling limits those stays and injunctions only to the parties before the court in each case. That could complicate matters and force these into class actions at some point, but courts have rules and procedures for that as well.

The usual three justices dissented, but Barrett took a moment out to blister Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in particular[.]