THE EV BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Mercedes-AMG to Drop Four-Cylinder for Inline-Sixes and V-8s. “Mercedes-AMG is transitioning away from the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain and back towards the inline-six and V-8 powertrains more traditionally associated with the brand. That isn’t to say that AMG had a change of heart concerning the merits of the four-cylinder powertrain, but rather that the automaker is responding to customer criticisms. ‘Technically, the four-cylinder is one of the most advanced drivetrains available in a production car. It’s also right up there on performance. But despite this, it failed to resonate with our traditional customers. We’ve recognized that,’ a source at Mercedes told Autocar.”

The people have spoken.