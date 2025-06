MORE AND MORE ASTROTURF:

BREAKING: Dozens of “Scottish independence” X accounts suddenly went silent on June 12—the same day Israel began its strike on Iran, including a major cyber attack.

They’d been tweeting nonstop for months. Then, nothing.

Turns out, they may have been Iranian bots all along. pic.twitter.com/uNFKLlWF17

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 26, 2025