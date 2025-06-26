PROGRESS: AI Is Quietly Rebuilding Manufacturing From the Inside Out. “Artificial intelligence isn’t coming for manufacturing. It’s already there, installed, integrated, and making corrections before anyone upstairs has time to schedule a meeting. The shift hasn’t been loud or flashy. That’s part of the reason so many people still don’t believe it’s real. But those working closest to the machines know the difference. The line runs cleaner. Errors happen less often. Waste is down. And in most cases, no one on the floor was told why. It just started working better.”