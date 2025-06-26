IT’S MERELY RESTING: Chris Cuomo says Democratic Party ‘dead,’ after brother loses NY mayor primary to democrat-socialist.
The funny part is Cuomo’s desperate attempt at equating NYC’s slow-motion suicide-by-politics to MAGA “extremism.”
