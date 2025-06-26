RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: As Christians Are Slaughtered, the World Looks Away.

Father Ukuma Jonathan, the local parish priest, was in the presbytery with displaced Christians when they heard yells of “Allahu Akbar,” gunfire, and screams. Everyone immediately dropped to the floor, fearing for their lives, according to John Pontifex, head of press and public affairs at Aid to the Church in Need UK, who spoke to Father Jonathan the day after the attack.

The jihadists broke into homes and shelters, murdering people with machetes. They were “cutting them like they were cutting a cow or an animal to be eaten,” said Kefas, who visited Yelwata and interviewed around 30 survivors the week after the massacre. The terrorists then doused their victims’ bodies and homes in petrol and set them ablaze.

“It’s psychological,” said Kefas. “They could just shoot people and move on. So I feel going the extra length of butchering these people is to send a message to the survivors that: ‘Hey, look what we’ve done to these people. That’s what we’re going to do to you if you don’t vacate your land.’ ”

At this writing, the death toll is 218, but it could keep climbing as survivors continue to die from their injuries.