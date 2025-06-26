NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Inside the campaign to find a new Republican to run against Mamdani — and why it could be Mayor Adams.

Prominent donors are gunning to get Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa a job in the Trump Administration in hopes of pushing him out of New York City’s mayoral race, sources told me. The aim is to open up the GOP nomination — and the nearly 30% of the vote someone running in that lane is expected to get — for current mayor Eric Adams.

At present, the mayor is running for re-election as an independent — sandwiched in between Sliwa on the right and Zohran Mamdani on the (ultra-far) left. My sources said Adams, who recently struck a deal with the Trump Administration to clear himself of charges leveled by the DOJ, is open to running as a Republican, but it hinges on a rather complicated chain of events.

Sliwa would have to leave the state to open up the slot, and then Republican borough leaders — city council members and the only Republican borough president, Staten Island’s Vito Fossella — would need to anoint Adams.