UNEXPECTED HEADLINES: Harris County Jails Kill 2.5 Times As Many People As Texas Executes.

Texas has a reputation as the state most willing to implement the death penalty. Yet, thus far in 2025, with the year almost half over, only four people have been executed in Texas.

The death penalty remains controversial, because few prospects are more horrible than having the state take you life. (In communist countries, they’ve done it by the tens of millions.) That’s why our judicial system has an extensive series of checks and balances, derived not only from the Constitution but extending further back into English common law.

But what if I told you that Democrat-run Harris County has let ten people die in their jails this year?