RESHORING:
🚨 BREAKING: General Electric Appliances invests $500 MILLION to move production from China to KENTUCKY, USA.
Manufacturing continues to return home. pic.twitter.com/YyMdXx2fLv
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 26, 2025
