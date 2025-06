HMM: Netanyahu agreed to end Gaza war within two weeks after US strike on Iran. “According to the outlet, Trump and Netanyahu agreed in a phone call that the war in Gaza would end within two weeks. Four Arab states, including the UAE and Egypt, would jointly govern the Gaza Strip in place of Hamas. The terror group’s leadership would be exiled, and all hostages would be released.”

That’s nice. Did Hamas agree to exile? Or will the IDF have to keep rooting them out for as long as it takes?