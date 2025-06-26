IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The Simultaneous Strategic Bombing Strike on Iran, an operation 30 years in the making.

The 509th’s raid was three decades in the making. In 1996, the U.S. experimented with deep penetration conventional bombs and timing attacks so the second bomb struck milliseconds behind the first. A second bullet in the first bullet hole, one-two punch. In September 1996, I wrote a column mentioning the tests. The potential target: Libya’s chemical weapons stash hidden under a mountain. The 509th’s MOPs delivered these one-two punches.

Add submarine-launched cruise missiles that arrive in sync with the bombs and the result: strategic “time on target”.