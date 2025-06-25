THE CUOMO COMEBACK IS DEAD — and So Might Be the Old Democratic Party:

Cuomo thought he could stage a comeback by mimicking Donald Trump — portraying himself as a victim of political witch hunt, wronged by the media and betrayed by his own party. But unlike Trump, Cuomo doesn’t have a loyal base. Trump’s return worked because he never stopped speaking for ordinary Americans. Cuomo, by contrast, speaks only for himself. New Yorkers saw through it. His campaign for mayor was a transparent play for national relevance, a stepping stone for some future presidential run. He wasn’t running to fix New York City — he was running to bolster his resume.

Even his brother, former CNN host Chris Cuomo, couldn’t save him. After being booted from the network for advising Andrew behind the scenes, chameleon Chris tried to reinvent himself as an independent media figure on NewsNation. The supposedly fair and balanced “Fredo” fell flat too. The Cuomo brand is tainted, and both brothers seem unwilling to admit that the public — and their party — has moved on.

The larger story here, though, isn’t just Cuomo’s failure. It’s what Mamdani’s victory reveals about the Democratic Party’s growing gap. This isn’t just about New York City — it’s about the future of their party nationwide. Mamdani’s wing of the party doesn’t just want to push a few policies leftward. They see people like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and yes, Andrew Cuomo, as obstacles — relics of a Democratic Party built on compromise, corporate donors, and incremental change.