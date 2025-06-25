THIS IS CNN: Trump calls for firing of CNN reporter over Iran nuclear damage report.

“Natasha Bertrand should be FIRED from CNN! I watched her for three days doing Fake News. She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out “like a dog,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Bertrand, the president argued, was “attempting to destroy our Patriot Pilots by making them look bad.”

Trump earlier on Wednesday said that the preliminary classified U.S. report wasn’t complete while members of his administration vowed to investigate the leaked assessment, which was also reported on by the New York Times, Washington Post and others.

But the president took particular issue with Bertrand’s reporting, writing in his social media post that “she should not be allowed to work at Fake News CNN.”

“It’s people like her who destroyed the reputation of a once great Network,” he continued. “Her slant was so obviously negative, besides, she doesn’t have what it takes to be an on camera correspondent, not even close. FIRE NATASHA!”