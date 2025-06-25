NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Zohran Mamdani: ‘Working-Class’ Mayor for Upper Class Voters.

Yes, the mayoral hopeful’s campaign has masterfully mobilized an energetic base. But the “unprecedented coalition” in question are not made up of the paycheck-to-paycheck New Yorkers that he wants us to believe.

The electoral map doesn’t just fail to reflect his working-class coalition – it flips it. It shows a victory carried by the very neighborhoods his story skips over.

New Yorkers in areas where the median income is above $117,600 backed Mr. Mamdani by 13 points. Middle-income precincts followed right behind. Lower-income New Yorkers? They broke just as hard for Cuomo instead.

Whiter, wealthier, more ideologically driven New Yorkers are certainly overrepresented in this primary. Take Flatbush and East Flatbush – two neighborhoods situated together with comparable populations. Gentrified Flatbush opted for Mamdani by 16 points, versus the Caribbean-dominated East Flatbush, which preferred Cuomo by 37 points.

The difference? About 5,000 more Flatbush voters participated in the primary. Mr. Mamdani’s win simply reflects a truism about primaries: Affluent ideologues appear in droves until the general election resets the balance.