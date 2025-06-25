The foundation was started to help pay for legal representation for people who “are being forced to comply with unreasonable inclusion policies regarding single sex spaces and services,” as well as those who “have lost their livelihoods or are facing tribunals because of their expressed beliefs.” These statements align with Rowling’s assertions that a person’s gender is solely dictated biologically, and that trans women should not qualify for protection from sex-based discrimination. She celebrated a recent U.K. Supreme Court ruling on the topic by posting a photo of herself smoking what appeared to be a cigarillo with the caption, “I love it when a plan comes together.”