HOW IT STARTED: Conservatives Urge Ban on ‘Harry Potter’ Over Witchcraft, Homosexuality.
—The Christian Post, October 30th, 2007.
How It’s Going: San Francisco bookstore to stop carrying ‘Harry Potter’ series.
Booksmith on Haight Street posted on Instagram on Monday regarding the decision, linking to a blog entry on its website explaining the reasoning behind the decision. Although for many years Rowling has been making statements that are considered by many to be transphobic, the tipping point for Booksmith was a move in May by Rowling to use her income from the book series to start an organization called the J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund.
The foundation was started to help pay for legal representation for people who “are being forced to comply with unreasonable inclusion policies regarding single sex spaces and services,” as well as those who “have lost their livelihoods or are facing tribunals because of their expressed beliefs.” These statements align with Rowling’s assertions that a person’s gender is solely dictated biologically, and that trans women should not qualify for protection from sex-based discrimination. She celebrated a recent U.K. Supreme Court ruling on the topic by posting a photo of herself smoking what appeared to be a cigarillo with the caption, “I love it when a plan comes together.”
Welcome to 2025, where for the first time, fantasy books have been banned due a lack of magical thinking by their author.