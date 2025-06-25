FINAL VERSION PUBLISHED: Supporting Free Speech and Countering Antisemitism on American College Campuses.

My coauthored article makes a number of contributions to the relevant debate, but let me highlight one of them. Many “pro-Palestine” activists have been gaslighting us regarding what’s been happening on campus, portraying it as a conflict between between freedom of expression and censorship attempts by “Zionists.” In fact, as we discuss, most of the controversy over antisemitism has arisen because of violence, threats, intimidation, trespass, assault, disruptions of classrooms and other campus spaces, harassment of individual students, discrimination by university bureaucrats, and other actions that do not reasonably come within a sound definition of “freedom of expression.”