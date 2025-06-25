MAGGIE HABERMAN: “Allies of President Trump are already gearing up to turn Mamdani into a national figure to attack and tether to other Democrats ahead of the midterms.”

As for New York itself next year (assuming Mamdani wins in November):

NYers just elected a socialist nepo baby mayor. Good luck, loons. https://t.co/KKy7sEBLyh — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 25, 2025

I’m pretty sure that Christopher Nolan didn’t write the kangaroo court and banishment to the ice floe scene in The Dark Knight Rises as a how-to guide for competent urban government.