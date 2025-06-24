THE PREDICATE FOR TRUMP’S ABILITY TO DEMAND A CEASEFIRE: The U.S. Air Force 509th Bomb Wing’s jaw-dropping raid on and likely destruction of Iran’s most critical nuclear weapons facilities — located in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

MOP. Massive Ordnance Penetrator. But there are other bombs…

Later:

Trump’s ceasefire began awkwardly. After a Trump F-bomb tantrum, Israel agreed to observe the ceasefire, though it meant giving up its air supremacy. With another five days Israel could have taken out scores of regime-maintenance targets — thug forces protecting ayatollahs and assets that can threaten Persian Gulf oil tankers. Sample targets: Iranian Republican Guard Corps leaders; speedboats, stored naval mines and anti-ship missiles the regime could use to close the Strait of Hormuz.

More:

The following paragraph comes from a Creators Syndicate column I wrote analyzing a potential U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites. The publication date is Aug. 4, 2010, during the Obama administration: “The (U.S.) claim is destroying these (Iranian) sites would seriously disrupt the (Iranian) bomb project. A ‘simultaneous strategic bombing strike’ (SSBS) on the facilities is one U.S. attack option. In a short time frame, aircraft, cruise missiles and perhaps ballistic missiles with conventional warheads would deliver hundreds of precision weapons, hitting nuclear targets and air defense sites. Follow-up raids could continue for weeks. Special operations commandos would enter Iran, collecting intelligence, providing target data and possibly attacking very high-value targets.” The predicate to that military scenario paragraph? From the same column: “When ‘Meet the Press’ (earlier in the week) asked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (Admiral) Mike Mullen if the Pentagon had a plan for attacking Iran, Mullen replied, ‘We do.’ He added, ‘Military actions have been on the table and remain on the table …’ Mullen tempered his response by emphasizing an attack is always an ‘option.’ Mullen kept his hypothetical saber stroke in a diplomatic sheath by emphasizing the U.S. regards military action to destroy Iranian nuclear capabilities as an “option.”” And hysteric House Democrats want to impeach Trump for superbly executing an option Obama administration officials publicly acknowledged? We witness the dregs of war.

The dregs of war…Tell AOC I wrote that. Dreg, not dog.

