INSTANT REGRET HITS BERNIE SANDERS AS JOE ROGAN INTERVIEW BACKFIRES SPECTACULARLY:

The big finale came when Rogan raised a topic no politician wants to touch: the legitimacy of taxes.

Sanders tried to score points by insisting the ultra-wealthy should pay their “fair share”—but Rogan flipped the script and challenged the very premise of taxation itself.

BERNIE SANDERS: “The people who own that [AI] technology… are becoming phenomenally richer… which gets back to things like tax reform…”

JOE ROGAN: “But the problem with that is the taxes go to what, an incompetent, corrupt government? This is the issue that people have.”

SANDERS: “Fair enough. All right.”

ROGAN: “Look, I’d be more than willing to pay more taxes if we lived in a better country. I’d be like, this would be great if I felt like if I pay more taxes… [and] everybody’s doing well.”

Sanders grew even more visibly uneasy when Rogan pointed out that the government holds a monopoly on power, with no competition or accountability.

Sanders was left scrambling, resorting to phrases like “okay,” “alright,” and “let’s back up.”

His face couldn’t hide how uncomfortable the subject made him, as Rogan calmly poured coffee and waited to hear more.

As always, Rogan welcomed his guest with grace. But his curiosity and quick wits pulled the conversation into territory most politicians run from—including Sanders.

No wonder Kamala Harris dodged the chance to reach millions.