GREAT MOMENTS IN PR: Disney Has a New $200 Million Movie About to Come Out So It Must Be Time for One of Its Overpaid Woke Communist Non-Talents to Open His Mouth Again.

Pedro Pascal has launched a new attack on JK Rowling – defending his description of her as a ‘heinous loser’ as he declared how ‘bullies’ made him feel ‘f***ing sick’. The Game Of Thrones and Gladiator II actor has doubled down on his criticisms of the Harry Potter author over her gender-critical opinions in a new interview. Pascal, 50, whose sister Lux recently came out as a transgender woman, initially made the scathing ‘heinous loser’ remark in April on Instagram. He was responding to activist Tariq Ra’ouf who was calling for a boycott of any future Harry Potter projects due to Rowling’s outspoken stance on trans issues. The British writer, 59, had celebrated a ruling by London’s Supreme Court determining that, specifically within the terms of Britain’s Equality act, ‘woman’ meant a biological female and not gender.

* * * * * * * *

You have the right to exist. You do not have the right to use government or corporate force to compel free people to accept your deranged, delusionary view of the word.

So if I understand this: People who do not play around with your brother’s delusions are attempting to “erase” him from existence — and you certainly don’t want such bigots’ money, do you? So you certainly are telling them not to see your movies, right?

Trannies are insulting Rowling by saying she looks like a tranny.

What an own-goal sort of insult.