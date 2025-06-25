KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: TikTok Meth Heads Have More Credibility Than CNN. “Let us move now to CNN and what seems to be a concerted effort to self-destruct. The network’s travails of late have been well-documented. Its ratings are disappearing faster than a bottle of Jack Daniels on Keith Richards’ breakfast table and, with the exception of Scott Jennings, the people who work there aren’t doing anything to correct the situation. In fact, they are all doubling-down on the brand of awful that has chased away all of their viewers.”