MUST WATCH: VA Secretary Collins Destroys Lying Democratic Senator During Hearing.
Need a little afternoon pick-me-up? Look no further than this clip of United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins absolutely destroying Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) at a Senate hearing this morning, and for good reason.
Collins testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, and when it was Murray’s turn to talk, she tried to play a game of “gotcha” on the topic of the VA discriminating against certain people. Her source? The Guardian, a liberal rag published in the United Kingdom that has one of the worst cases of TDS you’ll ever witness.
🚨UPDATE: The Guardian is now conducting an internal investigation into its fabricated VA story – a piece so recklessly false and unbelievable that even the reporter who wrote it can’t defend it. https://t.co/HyRkKF30C3
— VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) June 17, 2025
VA Secretary Doug Collins absolutely demolished Senator Patty Murray when she tried to quote a fallacious Guardian article on discrimination at the VA.
"Nothing was changed that actually affected [discrimination policies]."
"I'm not gonna let you get away with this."
"No one… pic.twitter.com/KRZWl0WMn3
— Media Lies (@MediasLies) June 24, 2025
This is the way.