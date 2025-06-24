MUST WATCH: VA Secretary Collins Destroys Lying Democratic Senator During Hearing.

Need a little afternoon pick-me-up? Look no further than this clip of United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins absolutely destroying Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) at a Senate hearing this morning, and for good reason.

Collins testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, and when it was Murray’s turn to talk, she tried to play a game of “gotcha” on the topic of the VA discriminating against certain people. Her source? The Guardian, a liberal rag published in the United Kingdom that has one of the worst cases of TDS you’ll ever witness.

* * * * * * * *