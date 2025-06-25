BECAUSE CNN: Why Trusting CNN on Iran Is a Mistake.

Related (From Ed): Look who’s back on the air!

Joy Reid says America doesn't have the moral authority to decide whether Iran has a nuclear program.

I say people who want to blow us up with a nuclear bomb should be prevented from getting a nuclear bomb.

This lady needs to crawl back under her rock. pic.twitter.com/tiKjw5s2id

— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 25, 2025