HE MAY BE RIGHT: House Speaker Johnson argues the War Powers Act is unconstitutional.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., argued Tuesday that the War Powers Act is unconstitutional, and vowed that a pending resolution to bar U.S. military action in Iran under that law will not pass the House.

Johnson told reporters that President Donald Trump’s decision to order strikes on Iranian nuclear targets over the weekend was “clearly” within his powers under Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution.

Many constitutional scholars believe that the Nixon-era law, which limits the president’s power to unilaterally wage war, violates Article 2, Johnson said.

“I think that’s right,” he added.