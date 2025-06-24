RIP: ’60s teen idol Bobby Sherman dead at 81.

Bobby Sherman, the ’60s teen idol and actor, died Tuesday morning at the age of 81.

His wife, Brigitte Poublon, confirmed Sherman’s death to Fox News Digital.

Crafted with the help of friend John Stamos, Poublon shared the news of Sherman’s death on social media.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” Stamos wrote on Instagram on behalf of Poublon. “Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage.”

* * * * * * * *

Throughout his career, he also appeared on shows like “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat” and “Frasier,” his last credited appearance in 1997.

After an appearance on the TV show “Emergency!” in 1974, Sherman decided to change career paths and eventually leave entertainment to be a technical reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the Los Angeles Police Reserve Foundation’s Facebook page , Sherman was also an EMT and in 1999 was named LAPD Reserve Officer of the Year.

Poublon said Sherman “gave his all” to public service, adding it was a “labor of love” for him.