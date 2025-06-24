HEH: Trump Rejected Putin’s Iran Offer: ‘I Need Help With You.’

Trump has for months sought to end Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, having entered the White House on a promise to swiftly bring about a peace that has remained elusive as the war rages on each day.

He has expressed frustration with both sides as peace talks make little progress. Trump sees the burden on American taxpayers of military aid to Ukraine and the vast loss of life as intolerable.

“I’d like to see a deal with Russia,” Trump said on Tuesday morning as he headed to the NATO summit in the Netherlands, Fox News reported.

“As you know Vladimir called me up. He said, ‘Can I help you with Iran?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t need help with Iran. I need help with you.’

“And I hope we’re going to be getting a deal done with Russia, which is a shame. Six thousand soldiers died last week.”