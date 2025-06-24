MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Oh, Chuck Todd, You Sweet Summer Child… “Before we go any further, allow me a brief word about the headline: It is dripping — nay, absolutely saturated — with sarcasm and condescension. Chuck Todd is in no way an innocent, sweet summer child — no matter what the headline might tease. He was a willing participant in the Democrat-Media Complex cover-up of Biden’s increasingly crippling senility. Like Tapper and others before him, Todd now admits to some of the truth in a pathetic attempt at CYA. Unlike Tapper, however, Todd might actually convince a few sad souls that the Biden White House snookered him because, if you’ll allow me to continue being frank, Todd never came across as particularly bright.”