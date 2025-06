OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY:

🚨ALERT: This pseudoscientific activist "study" on "White ignorance" grounded in Critical Race Theory was paid for by an NIH grant that is supposed to be funding research on coronary heart disease (CHD) in children.

What was the justification for this? How much of this $3.1M… pic.twitter.com/rnW85UBMHX

— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) June 23, 2025