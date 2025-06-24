SHE’S READY FOR HER NEXT CLOSEUP, MR. DEMILLE: Rachel Zegler reveals psychiatrist, anxiety meds helped her deal with Snow White backlash.

The 24-year-old actress opened up about the controversy and how she moved past it in an interview with i-D magazine published on Monday, June 23. “My f–king psychiatrist has seen me through all of it,” Zegler explained, noting that her medical doctor constantly reminded her that “what you’re going through isn’t normal.” “That sentence did such wonders for me in multiple situations in my life,” she said. The “Y2K” actress also revealed that she started taking anxiety medication. Zegler said the decision was “truly a game changer” because “I just wasn’t functioning” and “I wanted to function in a way that made me feel confident in the way I was moving through the world.” Besides her psychiatrist and anxiety meds, the “West Side Story” star also cited her “mindset” as one of the things that helped her overcome the backlash she received. “I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don’t choose it,” she explained. “I also don’t choose nastiness in the face of it. I don’t choose negativity in the face of it.”

Whatever Zegler’s been prescribed, it’s a helluva drug:

And as Ed Morrissey tweets, “Did her PR crisis firm come up with the idea to pass her off as a head case? Because if so, I suspect she needs a new PR crisis firm, unless the plan really is to further convince producers and directors of her toxicity.”

IMDB lists no upcoming movies she’s attached to, but: Rachel Zegler Reportedly In Talks To Portray Iconic Sound Of Music Role. The role originated by Julie Andrews, specifically:

Rachel Zegler is reportedly in talks to play the main role in The Sound of Music. Zegler is known as a skilled actor on both the stage and screen. On the film side of things, she got her start playing the role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story. This year, she returned to the musical genre when she played the titular princess in Disney’s live-action Snow White. Though the film itself was subject to some harsh critique, Zegler’s role was consistently praised. On stage, she made her Broadway debut in 2024 in a production of Romeo & Juliet. As per Deadline, Zegler is now reportedly in talks to play the protagonist in The Sound of Music. According to the source, the Snow White actor is in conversation to play the role of Maria von Trapp, a part originated by Julie Andrews, in a stage production of the series at Lincoln Center in New York City. It was noted by the source, however, that Zegler’s Sound of Music role is not yet confirmed.

And thus Hollywood comes full circle. One of the themes of Peter Biskind’s seminal 1998 look at the fall of Old Hollywood, Easy Riders, Raging Bulls, was that the last of the industry moguls blew through massive amounts of money, and hastened their demise, by attempting to recreate the enormous box office success of The Sound of Music, with failed musical after failed musical (Doctor Dolittle, Finian’s Rainbow, Paint Your Wagon, et al), even after the post-JFK, Vietnam War-era public signaled that they were done with the genre. With post-pandemic Hollywood trying — and usually failing quite badly — to get back on its feet again, no wonder they’re attempting to chase the dragon once again. But given Zegler’s toxic views on Israel, which side will she be rooting for in the potential remake?