WHATEVER GETS YOU THROUGH THE NIGHT: Hahahahaha: Scott Jennings Bursts Out Laughing When Obama Aide Claims He Was an ‘Anti-War’ President.

Was informed tonight on live TV that Obama was an “anti war” president https://t.co/M1Wlwjld6L — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 24, 2025

“For the record, in his last year in office alone, Obama dropped more than 25,000 bombs on seven Middle East countries.”

And worked ceaselessly to aid Iran in building theirs:

Democrats watching Iran lose their nukes pic.twitter.com/JAns2iLbWm — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 22, 2025

More from Stacey Matthews, aka Sister Toldjah: “They can stomach many things, but losing to Trump — especially on issues as consequential as this one, is not one of them, hence the pearl clutching, handwringing, and gaslighting about the nuclear site strikes and the ceasefire deal. It simply does not compute with them that it’s Trump, not Obama and not Biden, who is the actual anti-war, peace through strength president in this scenario, bless their hearts.”