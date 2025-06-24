ANALYSIS: TRUE.
You need to understand how many former Obama staffers hated not only Israel but had a general hostility to Jews, and it helps explain their foreign policy for 8 years https://t.co/Haj3Xw6UY6
— Sunny (@sunnyright) June 24, 2025
ANALYSIS: TRUE.
You need to understand how many former Obama staffers hated not only Israel but had a general hostility to Jews, and it helps explain their foreign policy for 8 years https://t.co/Haj3Xw6UY6
— Sunny (@sunnyright) June 24, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.