WELL, IT WAS NICE WHILE IT LASTED:

#BREAKING: The IDF has detected new Iranian missile launches toward Israel. Civilians are being told to take shelter.

Iran has violated the ceasefire set by @POTUS Trump just 13 minutes after it took effect at 7:00 a.m. local time. pic.twitter.com/E3uYCwz92P

— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 24, 2025