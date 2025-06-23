WELL YES, IT’S SPELLED ŠXʷMƏΘKʷƏY̓ƏMSƏM STREET, BUT IT’S PRONOUNCED THROATWOBBLER MANGROVE: You’ll never believe what the wokies in Canada just renamed this street to be more inclusive of indigenous people.

So the City of Vancouver, Canada, just got super woke and changed the name of a street that was previously called “Trutch St,” to… Well, just watch the video, because I can’t do this.

As Rod Dreher notes:

Everybody's going to keep on calling in Trutch Street. Think of the poor bastards who live there, and now have to change all their addresses to this. https://t.co/nG97jMLmGO — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) June 22, 2025

From the comments to the tweet that Dreher links to: “It’s good to see him wearing the eyeglasses of his people.”

Classical reference in headline: