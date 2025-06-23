VICTORIA TAFT: A Chick Was One of ‘Our Boys’ Who Bombed Iran. Mullahs and Democrats Hardest Hit. “Do the media really need to give the Islamist 12th Imam nutters another target as they did in this bizarre Washington Post article plotting on maps where all the American forces were operating in the Middle East? What’s next, targeting coordinates?”
