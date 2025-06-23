MASS TRANSIT: Copper thieves target Seattle-area light rail, shutting down train line. “The incident comes as the agency is also managing emergency repairs on the 1 Line in Seattle. Five downtown stations were closed over the weekend to address broken rail segments, forcing passengers to rely on buses and streetcars.”
