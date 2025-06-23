BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back. “Iran has launched a series of ballistic missiles, currently seven total, at American military bases in Qatar and Iraq as part of Operation Basharat al-Fath. Siren are also sounding in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Explosions in the air have been reported by witnesses on the ground.”

UPDATE: The attack seems to have been a whole lot of not much — half a dozen or so missiles, all intercepted.

🔴Just as I posted earlier, this was all a show (a very weak show) for the propaganda machine of Iran. 10 missiles launched, most intercepted. No injuries or casualties. If this is what the “gate of hell” looks like. We are in good shape. https://t.co/Qk4N0Z3ot5 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) June 23, 2025

But then there’s this:

The New York Times reports that Iran coordinated the missile attacks on the U.S. air base in Qatar with Qatari officials, providing advance warning to minimize casualties, according to three Iranian officials familiar with the plans. — ILRedAlert (@ILRedAlert) June 23, 2025

It’s complicated, as they say.