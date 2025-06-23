June 23, 2025

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back. “Iran has launched a series of ballistic missiles, currently seven total, at American military bases in Qatar and Iraq as part of Operation Basharat al-Fath. Siren are also sounding in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Explosions in the air have been reported by witnesses on the ground.”

UPDATE: The attack seems to have been a whole lot of not much — half a dozen or so missiles, all intercepted.

But then there’s this:

It’s complicated, as they say.

Posted at 1:22 pm by Stephen Green