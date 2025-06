HMM:

This would usually mean an attack is expected soon. https://t.co/6unRszjP6N — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 23, 2025

More: “Qatar did not take the decision to close its airspace lightly; over a dozen inbound aircraft have been forced to divert, and dozens more are currently grounded at Doha’s Hamad International Airport.”

Developing…

Update: “Airspace over the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar has been officially closed, per a newly issued NOTAM.”