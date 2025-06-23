CHANGE: BBC bosses back Martine Croxall over ‘pregnant people’ correction.

BBC bosses have backed a television presenter who corrected the phrase “pregnant people” to “women” while broadcasting live, in what has been welcomed as a rejection of gender-neutral language.

Martine Croxall, 56, was citing a study about protecting vulnerable people in hot weather and, after reading out the report’s phrasing, immediately rolled her eyes and changed the wording to “women”.

“Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people … women … and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions,” she said.

JK Rowling was among those to support the presenter, calling Croxall “her new favourite BBC presenter” on X, and the former Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova also backed her.

Croxall added: “A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to follow me today for whatever reason. It’s been quite a ride.”

She has gained almost 50,000 followers on the social media platform since the incident on Sunday afternoon.