VICTORIA TAFT: I Guess We Know Who Learned a Lesson From That Signalgate ‘Scandal’ … and It Wasn’t the Democrats. “Jeffrey Goldberg wasn’t on the Signal chat this time; hell, there wasn’t even a Signal chat between Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and top defense officials that we know of leading up to the Iran nuclear strike on Saturday night. The operational security surrounding the meticulously planned and flawlessly orchestrated strikes on Iran was on such close hold that they were over and our bombers out of Iranian airspace before the mullahs knew about it.”