Report: Khamenei is currently unreachable. Top Iranian officials including former President Hassan Rouhani, MP Ali Larijani, and former Justice Minister Sadeq Larijani are seeking his approval to begin direct talks with the United States but have failed to make contact.

A source told IranWire that only a small group has access to Khamenei. Ali Larijani, from a prominent clerical family, wants to position himself as a future leader after Khamenei, but his authority is weak since Khamenei disqualified him twice from running for president.