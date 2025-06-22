WWWIII BEGAN WHEN KAREN BASS GOT HOLD OF A NUCLEAR WEAPON:
“Closely monitoring” seems to be the talking point du jour among leftist politicians throughout North America today.
(Classical allusion in headline.)
WWWIII BEGAN WHEN KAREN BASS GOT HOLD OF A NUCLEAR WEAPON:
“Closely monitoring” seems to be the talking point du jour among leftist politicians throughout North America today.
(Classical allusion in headline.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.