JENNIFER GRIFFIN: “In 18 Years, I’ve Never Seen Such Operational Security.”

The other thing I can point out is that this is an operation—in the last 18 years since I’ve been at the Pentagon—I’ve never seen such operational security. There was nobody speaking about this, any of the preparations. There was a complete lockdown—almost a blackout—of information for the last few days.

I’m sitting here in the Pentagon right now. I can tell you the hallways are empty. All of the information is coming right now out of the White House. That is a significant achievement because there were no leaks about the timing.