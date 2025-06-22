DANIELLE PLETKA: #WTH Iran won’t give up its nukes.

So, what happens now? If the Iranians were as smart as I suggested at the outset, they would cry uncle and agree to inspections, relinquishing enrichment (for the moment), accepting a regional nuclear agreement, and more. They would understand that the world’s focus will inevitably falter, and that then, they could safely return to status quo ante. Instead, however, they are trapped in their ideological mire, and cannot accept the need to bend the knee to Washington, and by extension — at least in their minds — to Israel.

Perhaps the regime will fall, though it seems a slim likelihood. Perhaps Ayatollah Khamenei will crawl out from his bunker and beg for peace. Ditto. More likely, Iran will seek to reconstitute that which it lost over the last 21 months — its proxies, its allies, its weapons, and its pride. This is the worst possible choice for Tehran, and dooms the Iranian people to yet another cycle of violence down the road.

But for the moment, we can thank America’s incredible armed forces and its commander-in-chief that the danger of a fanatical regime armed with nuclear weapons has receded.