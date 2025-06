HMMMM:

Wisconsin: Election Fraud, Conspiracy Theory No Longer

Corrupt government actors force citizens to sue them repeatedly in courts for embarrassing public records that they control. @PeterBernegger did this and attests to what those records show. Then critics go silent.

1/6 pic.twitter.com/tMtJGtQTwv

— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 22, 2025