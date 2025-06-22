ROGER SIMON: Yes, Iranians Can Throw Off the Mullahs.

Evil as Xi and Putin may be, they are at least, to us, somewhat rational actors. Not so the mullahs. They follow a bizarre messianic eschatology—”Twelver” Shia Islam—through which they wish (or wished) to take over the entire world. At least some of them do. Others may be playing along for profit. But whatever the case, that is who is putatively in charge.

In all, it’s a kind of religious insanity.

As is generally known, they exercise power with incredible brutality, especially toward women, with levels of misogyny that are horrifying to read about, let alone witness or experience.

I have spoken with victims of this misogyny—rape is almost the least of it—and wonder what American women like AOC and Whoopi Goldberg are thinking when they make their moronic pronouncements. Nothing much, I’m afraid, except about themselves.

But more interesting in this situation is what the Iranian people themselves will do.